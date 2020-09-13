NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Junkie XL teases his new score for Zack Snyder's Justice League

Junkie XL gives us a little tease of the score he's working on for Zack Snyder's Justice League during the huge DC FanDome event.

Published Sun, Sep 13 2020 10:17 PM CDT
I'm a gigantic music score fan, with Hans Zimmer making some of the most beautiful tunes on this planet in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice -- but now it's time for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Junkie XL has teased his Justice League theme on Twitter for Zack Snyder's Justice League, teased during the huge DC FanDome event. Take a listen above, and if you're like me -- prepare for goosebumps. Junkie XL is working side-by-side with legendary composer Hans Zimmer on the score for Zack Snyder's Justice League (more on that here), who worked on Zack Snyder's Man of Steel and Batman v Superman.

Junkie XL was scoring the original Justice League, but was thrown out like trash when Warner Bros. used Zack Snyder's daughter taking her own life in the post-production of Justice League -- to remove them all. They changed the movie completely, which is an entire story on its own -- and used Danny Elfman to score the movie.

The score of Justice League was awful, but this new theme from Junkie XL is sounding superb.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

