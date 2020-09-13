NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This new 120-inch 8K display is perfect for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090

Sharp's new 8M-B120C: a gigantic 120-inch 8K display at 60Hz, 4K at a huge 120Hz -- perfect for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 30 series.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 13 2020 1:30 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sharp has just unveiled its new 8M-B120C -- which by name alone might not sound like much but it is an absolute beast.

This new 120-inch 8K display is perfect for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new TV is a mammoth 120-inch in size, with Sharp using a UV2A II LCD panel and a glorious 8K resolution -- so the full 7680 x 4320. When it's used at 8K you'll have a 60Hz refresh rate, but if you bump it down to 4K you'll be able to enjoy a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Sharp is using the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity on its 8M-B120C TV, which is the only one capable of delivering 8K60 and 4K120 over a single cable. There are no graphics cards on the market with HDMI 2.1 just yet so you can't plug your PC into Sharp's glorious new 8K TV -- but you will be able to on September 17, which is when NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 launches (and that has HDMI 2.1 connectivity).

You will get 4 x HDMI ports, an old school VGA connector (D-Sub), 100Mbps Ethernet, 2 x USB 3.0 ports and a 3.5mm jack. Sharp includes some Dolby Atmos-branded audio with 4 x 10W speakers and 2 x 15W speakers.

It's pretty freaking heavy, weighing in at 454 pounds (206 kg) with the stand, and measures in at 107 x 32 x 78 inches (2717 x 805 x 1979 mm).

Sharp will take orders for its new 8K TV later this month, but no exact pricing has been announced. I wouldn't expect it to be cheap.

This new 120-inch 8K display is perfect for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 03 | TweakTown.com

If you want to plug your PC into it, then I would suggest NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 which is their new 8K gaming card. You can read more about that right here.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card (NVIDIA Titan RTX)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2499.00$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2020 at 1:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pc.watch.impress.co.jp

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.