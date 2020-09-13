This new 120-inch 8K display is perfect for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090

Sharp has just unveiled its new 8M-B120C -- which by name alone might not sound like much but it is an absolute beast.

The new TV is a mammoth 120-inch in size, with Sharp using a UV2A II LCD panel and a glorious 8K resolution -- so the full 7680 x 4320. When it's used at 8K you'll have a 60Hz refresh rate, but if you bump it down to 4K you'll be able to enjoy a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Sharp is using the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity on its 8M-B120C TV, which is the only one capable of delivering 8K60 and 4K120 over a single cable. There are no graphics cards on the market with HDMI 2.1 just yet so you can't plug your PC into Sharp's glorious new 8K TV -- but you will be able to on September 17, which is when NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 launches (and that has HDMI 2.1 connectivity).

You will get 4 x HDMI ports, an old school VGA connector (D-Sub), 100Mbps Ethernet, 2 x USB 3.0 ports and a 3.5mm jack. Sharp includes some Dolby Atmos-branded audio with 4 x 10W speakers and 2 x 15W speakers.

It's pretty freaking heavy, weighing in at 454 pounds (206 kg) with the stand, and measures in at 107 x 32 x 78 inches (2717 x 805 x 1979 mm).

Sharp will take orders for its new 8K TV later this month, but no exact pricing has been announced. I wouldn't expect it to be cheap.

If you want to plug your PC into it, then I would suggest NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 which is their new 8K gaming card. You can read more about that right here.