PlayStation 5 price and release date reveal coming September 16

Sony is holding another PlayStation 5 showcase with next-gen games, and is expected to reveal PS5 pricing and release date info.

Microsoft pulled a bold move by announcing Xbox Series S/X pricing on the PlayStation brand's 25th anniversary. Now Sony plans to fire back with the PS5's price. This move will shape the entire 9th console generation.

The higher-end enthusiast console is expected to retail for $499, but Sony could pull a fast one and launch it cheaper, possibly at $449. Sources say the RAM and flash memory alone costs $250, and even a $499 MSRP might be sold at a loss. Even if the PS5 is sold for $499, the same price as the Xbox Series X, analysts predict the PS5 will outsell the Xbox Series S/X duo in 2020 and beyond.

Analyst firm Ampere Analysis predicts the PS5 will lead over Series S/X sales by 1.1 million units in 2020, and as many as 23 million units by 2024.

The PS5's lead is driven by backwards compatibility of PS4 games, which will carry a good portion of the 110-million strong PS4 owner base forward over time.

Sony hasn't explicitly said they will reveal pricing and availability at the event. The showcase is billed as a digital games reveal where unannounced next-gen exclusive PS5 titles will be revealed--possibly the rumored Silent Hill remake and others.

Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

We expect pricing info to be announced, though. Sony has two months between now and the PlayStation 5's planned November launch. This is the longest time that Sony has ever waited to reveal pricing info:

Check below for side-by-side spec comparisons between PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 generations: