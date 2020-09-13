LG debuts gigantic new 163-inch 4K microLED display

LG's new Magnit TV is a magnet the money in your wallet: a gigantic 163-inch microLED display with a native 4K resolution.

LG has some of the finest displays on the market, with their industry-leading OLED panels -- but now, the South Korean electronics giant has just unveiled its huge new Magnit TV.

The new LG Magnit TV is a mammoth 163 inches, providing your full 4K resolution -- but don't go expecting to play games on it. The new Magnit TV has LG's own MicroLED technology which sees self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels that should have some stellar image quality with great viewing angles.

LG applies its in-house Black Coating technology to the actual surface of the MicroLEDs that improves color accuracy and contrast. It also acts as a protector to the display, protecting LG's surely absurdly expensive Magnit TV from dust, external shocks, and moisture -- on top of that, it's also anti-glare and anti-fingerprint. Nice.

Inside, LG is using an Alpha AI imaging processor that is capable of analyzing content, and then outputting it into its optimal quality all in real-time.

No word on price, but it's being aimed at commecial and public spaces -- hotel lobbies, exhibition halls, convention centers, and other large places.

This news comes hot off the heels of Sharp unveiling its huge new 120-inch 8K TV... which can also run 4K 120Hz -- perfect for that 8K gaming graphics card in NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 with its Ampere GPU and 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory.