Here's the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090 beast installed into a PC

NVIDIA's insane $1499 graphics card has been installed into a PC, this is what the GeForce RTX 3090 looks like installed in a PC.

Jensen Huang held the very first GeForce RTX 3090 standing in his kitchen, but now we have the first real photo of the insanity that is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card -- installed into a regular PC. Check it out:

This is the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card installed into a mid-tower case, plugged into an ASUS Prime motherboard. The card would probably sag a heap, but the RTX 3090 inside of this PC has been balanced onto an SSD cage -- lucky.

You can see the beautiful new 12-pin connector, but ugly dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors that need to be plugged into it.