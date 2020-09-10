NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090 beast installed into a PC

NVIDIA's insane $1499 graphics card has been installed into a PC, this is what the GeForce RTX 3090 looks like installed in a PC.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 10 2020 10:43 PM CDT
Jensen Huang held the very first GeForce RTX 3090 standing in his kitchen, but now we have the first real photo of the insanity that is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card -- installed into a regular PC. Check it out:

Here's the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090 beast installed into a PC 04 | TweakTown.com
This is the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card installed into a mid-tower case, plugged into an ASUS Prime motherboard. The card would probably sag a heap, but the RTX 3090 inside of this PC has been balanced onto an SSD cage -- lucky.

You can see the beautiful new 12-pin connector, but ugly dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors that need to be plugged into it.

Here's the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090 beast installed into a PC 05 | TweakTown.comHere's the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090 beast installed into a PC 05 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

