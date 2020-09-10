NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Ninja returns home to Twitch.tv following Mixer's demise

Ninja has signed another huge multi-year exclusivity deal with Twitch, and his first Twitch stream starts today at 3PM EST.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Sep 10 2020 12:22 PM CDT
Today Twitch announced Ninja is returning home to the streaming platform that started it all.

Ninja is back, and Twitch is paying big to keep him on the service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ninja has signed a lucrative multi-year exclusivity deal with Twitch to keep him away from competing services like YouTube and Facebook Gaming.

Microsoft had originally poached Ninja from Twitch for its failed Mixer service, paying him millions to move to the Xbox-driven streaming service. Mixer was closed in July 2020, and it's only natural for Ninja to move back to the next-biggest service.

Ninja's first Twitch homecoming stream starts at 12PM PST / 3PM EST on his 15 million-subscriber channel. Blevins says he'll be gifting 100 subs every 30 minutes until the stream goes live.

Meanwhile, Dr. Disrespect remains firmly banned from Twitch. We still don't know why.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

