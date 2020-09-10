Here's how Call of Duty: Warzone infuses with COD: Black Ops Cold War

If you haven't seen the bombastic and Michael Bay-stylized multiplayer gameplay trailer reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- you can read more about Black Ops Cold War here, or check out the trailer below:

But now we have COD: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch talking more about the game, about its battle pass system, and what Black Ops Cold War means for Warzone. Not only will COD: Black Ops Cold War have cross-play and cross-progression included, both games have shared post-launch content in the battle pass and store.

This means that if you unlock something in Black Ops Cold War and its new battle pass, it will carry over to Warzone -- and if you unlock something in Warzone, it will carry back over to Black Ops Cold War. Post-launch content for both games is completely free, which means you can easily transfer everything between Warzone to Black Ops Cold War.

Treyarch's creative specialist Miles Leslie explains: "One surprise we're avoiding is the feeling of starting over. It's important to us that you can still use your characters, weapons, progression-related items, which is why investment and progress in Cold War is reflected in Warzone. While these are two very big games, from the beginning they've been built to work together".

Leslie added: "That's multiple studios totally committed to continuing this new tradition of insanely fun, absurdly accessible Warzone action. We can't wait for you to see how Verdansk and all of Call of Duty will evolve in the year ahead".