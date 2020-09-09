Check out these Watch Dogs Legion screenshots in 4K with ray tracing

NVIDIA releases some delicious new Watch Dogs Legion screenshots at 4K, with ray tracing enabled -- check out these 3 new shots.

NVIDIA has released some beautiful new screenshots of Ubisoft's upcoming open world game Watch Dogs Legion. Check them out:

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Watch Dogs Legion screenshots have been captured on the PC in 4K, with RTX ray tracing enabled. They look pretty damn good, detailing how great the RTX-powered lighting simulation technology looks in reflections on the ground. It's mighty impressive stuff.

Check out the other two screenshots below:

We will be running Watch Dogs Legion through its paces when it drops on October 29 -- of course, on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.