Check out these Watch Dogs Legion screenshots in 4K with ray tracing

NVIDIA releases some delicious new Watch Dogs Legion screenshots at 4K, with ray tracing enabled -- check out these 3 new shots.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 7:30 PM CDT
NVIDIA has released some beautiful new screenshots of Ubisoft's upcoming open world game Watch Dogs Legion. Check them out:

Check out these Watch Dogs Legion screenshots in 4K with ray tracing 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Watch Dogs Legion screenshots have been captured on the PC in 4K, with RTX ray tracing enabled. They look pretty damn good, detailing how great the RTX-powered lighting simulation technology looks in reflections on the ground. It's mighty impressive stuff.

Check out the other two screenshots below:

Check out these Watch Dogs Legion screenshots in 4K with ray tracing 10 | TweakTown.com
Check out these Watch Dogs Legion screenshots in 4K with ray tracing 08 | TweakTown.com

We will be running Watch Dogs Legion through its paces when it drops on October 29 -- of course, on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

Buy at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$49.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2020 at 4:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

