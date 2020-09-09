NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Mojang is brining the full Minecraft experience to PSVR within days

Mojang is preparing to launch a new PSVR patch for the PlayStation 4 version of Minecraft that will make the game more immersive.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 12:35 AM CDT
Mojang just announced that PSVR support is coming to Minecraft, and you won't have to wait for long for the update. It's supposed to be out before the end of the month.

The upcoming Minecraft PSVR patch is a free update for all PlayStation 4 Minecraft owners. Of course, you will need a PSVR headset to enjoy the new way to play the game.

Mojang said that the update would convert the entire game into a VR experience. It's is not just a limited demo like some PSVR titles. As Mojang put it, this is the "100% wholesome full-fat Minecraft" you've known for years.

The new PSVR version of Minecraft will offer two modes of play: Immersive mode and Living Room mode, one of which puts you inside the game, the other gives you a table-top view of the game world. Both options offer novel new ways to experience the game.

Mojang didn't announce a specific release date for the Minecraft PSVR update, but the developer said the patch is scheduled for some time in September. They just need to wrap up the "final bits of polish" on the experience.

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

