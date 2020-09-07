Win a real-life Cyberpunk 2077 futuristic Quadra supercar in new promo

Rockstar Energy is making a real-life Quadra Turbo R futurecar straight out of Cyberpunk 2077, complete with signature spoiler.

Rockstar Energy is giving away a real-life recreation of Jackie's epic Quadra supercar featured in Cyberpunk 2077.

A new Rockstar Energy x Cyberpunk 2077 promotion has an epic grand prize: a customized 1970s muscle car built to look just like the in-game Quadra futurecar that tears up Night City's streets. To enter you just have to buy specially-marked Rockstar Energy cans and enter codes online (or enter with no purchase necessary via mail).

The car's final design hasn't been revealed (it looks like an old-school Mustang), but the sweepstakes confirms it's based on a vehicle from the 70s and is worth $40,000:

Built by the legendary Rockstar Performance Garage in Los Angeles. Completely one-of-a-kind and ready to rip the pavement in Night City, this Quadra is going home to one lucky Samurai. Grand Prize - The Grand Prize consists of a Sponsor-specified 1970 Classic Car to be announced in September 2020 inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 in-game "Quadra" vehicle. ARV: USD $40,000.00.

CD Projekt and Rockstar Energy are also giving out $15,000 to cover any income taxes incurred from the prize which is a nice touch.

The other more accessible prizes include a digital comic series that fleshes out the Cyberpunk 2077 backstory, $1 Xbox codes that're included with every can, Samurai-themed hoodies and hats, and an Arctis 1 gaming headset from SteelSeries.

Every specially-marked Rockstar Energy can comes with a guaranteed $1 Xbox code but you have a max $60 threshold for any Xbox account.

The sweepstakes is being held from October 1 through December 30, 2020, and 15 daily prizes will be drawn every day.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due out November 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.