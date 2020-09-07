NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Win a real-life Cyberpunk 2077 futuristic Quadra supercar in new promo

Rockstar Energy is making a real-life Quadra Turbo R futurecar straight out of Cyberpunk 2077, complete with signature spoiler.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Sep 7 2020 12:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Rockstar Energy is giving away a real-life recreation of Jackie's epic Quadra supercar featured in Cyberpunk 2077.

Win a real-life Cyberpunk 2077 futuristic Quadra supercar in new promo 4 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new Rockstar Energy x Cyberpunk 2077 promotion has an epic grand prize: a customized 1970s muscle car built to look just like the in-game Quadra futurecar that tears up Night City's streets. To enter you just have to buy specially-marked Rockstar Energy cans and enter codes online (or enter with no purchase necessary via mail).

The car's final design hasn't been revealed (it looks like an old-school Mustang), but the sweepstakes confirms it's based on a vehicle from the 70s and is worth $40,000:

Built by the legendary Rockstar Performance Garage in Los Angeles. Completely one-of-a-kind and ready to rip the pavement in Night City, this Quadra is going home to one lucky Samurai.

Grand Prize - The Grand Prize consists of a Sponsor-specified 1970 Classic Car to be announced in September 2020 inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 in-game "Quadra" vehicle. ARV: USD $40,000.00.

CD Projekt and Rockstar Energy are also giving out $15,000 to cover any income taxes incurred from the prize which is a nice touch.

Win a real-life Cyberpunk 2077 futuristic Quadra supercar in new promo 5 | TweakTown.com

The other more accessible prizes include a digital comic series that fleshes out the Cyberpunk 2077 backstory, $1 Xbox codes that're included with every can, Samurai-themed hoodies and hats, and an Arctis 1 gaming headset from SteelSeries.

Every specially-marked Rockstar Energy can comes with a guaranteed $1 Xbox code but you have a max $60 threshold for any Xbox account.

The sweepstakes is being held from October 1 through December 30, 2020, and 15 daily prizes will be drawn every day.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due out November 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.