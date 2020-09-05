Hexen spiritual successor Greven announced by 3D Realms

3D Realms reveals a brand new FPSS (first-person sorcery shooter) during its Realms Deep 2020 event, and it's a homage to the old-school classic Hexen.

Introducing Greven, a new shooter based on the little-known PC cult classic Hexen. The game is a brutal delve into a dark fantasy world inspired by Hexen, complete with over-the-top spellcasting action, nasty monsters, puzzles, and retro-style visuals and textures.

Danish studio Slipgate Ironworks, who worked on other 3D Realms publisher games like Kingpin Reloaded, Ghostrunner, and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, is developing Greven.

Greven is coming to all consoles and PC in 2021, including next-gen consoles, and will have frenetic four-player local and online multiplayer at launch/