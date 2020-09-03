NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 is taller than an Xbox Series X

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a beast in every regard: it's the fastest graphics card ever, and it's taller than the Xbox Series X.

NVIDIA has finally taken the covers off of its insane new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, as well as the kick ass new GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 cards -- but how big are they up against the new consoles?

Shen Lee shared some images on Twitter that compare NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition graphics cards up against the Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and even the older-gen PlayStation 2.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 is 313mm (12.3 inches) long, while being 128mm (5.4 inches) wide -- up against that chunky Xbox Series X that measures in at 301mm (11.8 inches) long and 151mm (5.9 inches) wide. The PlayStation 5 is massively tall in comparison, 398mm (15.7 inches) long while being 223mm (8.8 inches) wide.

Not that any of this matters, but it will mean that if you want a seriously fast PC inside of a small-ish case like an mATX build -- you might not be able to do that. Or, you'll have to go to the GeForce RTX 3080, which will still beat the pants off of any of the consoles by a mile, even the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (which is already superior to all of the consoles).

Do you need a new PSU for the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 ? Nope, you will be fine as long as you've got a 750W+ good quality, name brand PSU. You can read more about whether you need a new PSU for those special new 12-pin PCIe power connectors ? Nope, you will be fine as long as you've got a 750W+ good quality, name brand PSU. You can read more about whether you need a new PSU for those special new 12-pin PCIe power connectors right here

Do you need PCIe 4.0 connectivity for the new GeForce RTX 3090? This is something else ? This is something else you don't need , but would obviously benefit from. I would personally recommend anyone that is about to upgrade or buy a new gaming PC to go with an AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPU and X570 motherboard -- but PCIe 4.0 isn't required and you're not going to see some huge performance drop without it

Note: Although, you will most likely want PCIe 4.0 goodness if you go with the GeForce RTX 3090 in NVLink... but that's an entirely new question. I will be doing this testing -- and on proper PCIe 4.0 x16 ports as well. You need many more PCIe 4.0 lanes so you're forced into the glowing enthusiast arms of AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series and TRX40 motherboard, which will feed you PCIe 4.0 lanes all day long.

You'll need them all, as you need 2 x PCIe 4.0 x16 ports as well as a few PCIe 4.0 lanes for some ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 lanes. That's all possible, and only possible, on the TRX40 platform and a Ryzen Threadripper 3000 series CPU. Expect some content on that in the coming months! 4K 120FPS+ and 8K 60FPS+ gaming.