AORUS 15P: new ultra-thin professional gaming laptop announced

GIGABYTE teamed with professional esports teams on its new AORUS 15P, to ensure it met their specific build quality, design needs.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its latest ultra-thin professional gaming laptop, the new AORUS 15P. Check it out:

The new AORUS 15P rocks Intel's latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor, which offers up 6 cores and 12 threads of CPU performance up to 5GHz. We have the AORUS 15P starting with 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, but you can configure it with up to 64GB of RAM.

We have a couple of options when it comes to discrete graphics, with the AORUS 15P WB rocking a higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, while the AORUS 15P KB has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB of GDDR6.

Inside, there is room for 2 x M.2 SSD slots, while you will have a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with a slick 144Hz refresh rate, and 72% of the NTSC color gamut.

The new AORUS 15P is cooled by GIGABYTE's own in-house WINDFORCE Infinity laptop cooling technology, whic his made up of 12V dual fans, 5 heat pipes, and multiple vents.

GIGABYTE says that with the WINDFORCE Infinity laptop cooling technology that the AORUS 15P is: "able to have both CPU and GPUs work at full speed without throttling, ensuring gamers higher in-game FPS and a smooth experience when enjoying AAA titles".

GIGABYTE's new AORUS 15P laptop starts at $1600.