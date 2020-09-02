NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's 34 states that will add $300 to weekly unemployment checks

Just over 34 states have been approved to add $300 to weekly coronavirus unemployment checks. Find out which states here.

Published Wed, Sep 2 2020 8:32 AM CDT
Back in March, President Trump signed a stimulus package that included a $600 increase to unemployment benefits for those struggling with the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

That stimulus package has since expired, but luckily new benefits for Americans are on the way. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that it has approved a $300 increase to unemployment benefits for eligible Americans in over 30 states.

Not all states have applied for the unemployment bonus as of yet, but a very large chunk of them already have -- 34 states to be precise. However, it hasn't yet been announced when these payments should begin rolling out. In the entirety of this article you will find a list of all of the states that have been approved for the $300 increase.

States FEMA approved:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Washington state
.
