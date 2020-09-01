ASUS drops two new Zenbook laptop models just in time for school

ASUS dropped a pair of ZenBook ultraportable laptops, and one of them features a brand-new display aspect ratio. The Zenbook S includes a taller-than-standard 3:2 display for improved document viewing. ASUS also released the ZenBook Flip 13 convertible laptop.

ASUS's new ZenBook models are powerful little machines. Both systems feature 10th generation Intel Core processors; the ZenBook Flip 13 is available with an i5-1035G1 or an i7-1065G7. The ZenBook S comes equipped with an i7 onboard.

The ZenBook S is positioned as a somewhat higher-end laptop compared to the Flip 13. Not only does it come standard with a more potent processor, but it also includes 16GB LPDDR4x memory and a 1TB PCIe NVME 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD. The ZenBook Flip 13 consists of a smaller capacity 512GB NVMe drive, and you can get it with 8GB or 16GB of memory. Curiously, the memory in the Flip 13 runs a 3733MHz, whereas the ZenBook S includes slower 3200MHz memory.

The new ZenBook Flip 13 features a 13.3" Full HD NanoEdge touchscreen display with "enhanced support" for the new ASUS Pen's 4096 pressure levels. The ZenBook S includes a slightly larger 13.9" Touchscreen display with an unusual 3:2 aspect ratio. It also features a much higher 3.3K (3300 x 2200) resolution. In addition to the higher resolution, the ZenBook S's display is Pantone validated for 100% DCI-P3 color and 133% sRGB color, which is sure to please all the artists and designers out there that need excellent color reproduction.

Suppose color accuracy and resolution aren't as important, but the convenience of a tablet is. In that case, you'll love the ZenBook Flip 13's 360-degree ErgoLift hinge system, which allows you to set the display at any angle. It offers laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes, and as ASUS puts it, you can set the angle to "anything in between."

ASUS's new lineup of ZenBook models will be available in the coming weeks. The i5 version of the ZenBook Flip 13 will sell for $899, and the i7 version carries an $1199 price tag. There will be two models of the ZenBook S, which will sell for $1679 and $1699. Curiously, the ZenBook S is exclusive to Costco and the Microsoft Store, and the Flip 13 is exclusive to Amazon and B&H.