More PlayStation 4 exclusives coming to PC, Sony promises investors

More PlayStation exclusive titles are coming to PC, Sony says, but don't expect simultaneous releases. Consoles still come first.

Horizon: Zero Dawn's PC release marks the first exclusivity break for Sony's wholly-owned first-party games. In its recent 2020 Corporate Report, Sony said PC ports will continue, but didn't outline specifics.

"SIE aims to achieve robust revenue growth by accelerating the virtuous cycle that has been established for the PlayStation Platform. This entails increasing active users and play time, enhancing network services and reinforcing content IP so that consumers select PlayStation as their platform of choice. Targeted outcomes include growth in active users, stronger retention and a shorter cash conversion cycle, from which expanded cash flow can be expected. We will explore expanding our 1st party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability."

Just don't expect Sony to follow Microsoft's business plan and start releasing first-party games simultaneously on PC and consoles. The PC versions will come later. First-party games are a means of not only selling PlayStation consoles, which is a booming business, but to also push massive digital revenues on PlayStation Network.

Sony uses tentpole exclusives (or once-exclusives) as the main attraction to the PlayStation platform. Case in point: Sony just had the best Q1 in video games history, making over $1 billion in profit from PlayStation and $3.6 billion in digital game sales.

PC won't be the main attraction, but instead will be a side-attraction. Microsoft has embraced PC out of necessity. Sony, however, doesn't exactly need PC, but sees it as another avenue to sell games. It will never overshadow PlayStation consoles, though.

Actual PC sales of its first-party games aren't all that high. According to SteamSpy, Horizon: Zero Dawn's PC version has sold up to 500,000 copies. This pales in comparison to the 2.6 million copies it sold on PS4 in two weeks.

Right now Sony is gung-ho on its PlayStation 5, so any new games coming to PS5 may not come to PC for a while (if at all). Sony expects the PlayStation 5 to significantly boost both hardware and software earnings to $23 billion this fiscal year. That kind of spike wouldn't be possible if PS5 games also launched on PC.