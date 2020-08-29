NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Microsoft confirms 'AMD's upcoming RDNA 2' GPUs will support new DX12

Microsoft's new DirectX 12 feature level 12_2 specification supports AMD's upcoming RDNA 2 graphics cards, no word on Ampere.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Aug 29 2020 12:29 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft has just announced its latest DirectX 12 feature level 12_2 specification, adding a bunch of new API-level features to DirectX 12 feature level 12_1.

Microsoft confirms 'AMD's upcoming RDNA 2' GPUs will support new DX12 02 | TweakTown.com

This is separate to DirectX 12 Ultimate, with Microsoft explaining DirectX 12 Ultimate was stamped on its own and its logo requirement is important enough that it gets bundled into a new feature level. DirectX 12 Ultimate isn't feature level 12_1, rather DirectX 12 Ultimate means you have DirectX Raytracing, Mesh Shaders, Sampler Feedback, and Variable Rate Shading.

All of these features together, and a few new features, make up DirectX 12 feature level 12_2 which will include DXR 1.1, Shader Model 6.5, Variable Rate Shading tier-2, Resource Binding tier-3, Tiled Resources tier-3, Conservative Rasterization tier-3, Root Signature tier-1.1, WriteBufferImmediateSupportFlags, GPU Virtual Address Bits resource expansion, among several other Direct3D raster rendering features.

You will need a WDDM 2.0 driver and compatible GPU to make use of feature level 12_2, which includes the current-gen AMD and NVIDIA hardware -- and even "AMD's upcoming RDNA 2 architecture based GPUs will include full feature level 12_2 support".

Feature level 12_2 works on "NVIDIA GeForce RTX and NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs" explains Microsoft, but doesn't specifically say if the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards will work -- but they will, we all know that.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q 43' Large Gaming Monitor with 4K 120Hz (ROG Strix XG438Q)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.00
$1099.00$1099.00$1075.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/28/2020 at 2:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:devblogs.microsoft.com, techpowerup.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.