Alphacool is ready to cool NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series

Alphacool says it has a checklist for NVIDIA's new graphics cards, it's just waiting on custom designs -- all coming very soon.

Published Fri, Aug 28 2020 12:30 AM CDT
Alphacool is waiting and ready for NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, as the company has a new cooler made specifically for the new cards ready to go.

The official Alphacool Facebook page said it had a checklist for the new "NVIDIA cooler", where it said the cooler, manual, and package for the new cooler were 'done'. Alphacool adds that 'checking custom designs' and that it's a 'work on progress'.

As for the official specs of the new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, Alphacool said 'we have everything' when asked about the specs of the new Ampere-based GeForce graphics cards.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, facebook.com

