MSI's new PSUs are ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards

MSI has just announced its new MPG GF Series PSUs, which come in three models: 650W, 750W, and 850W. Each of them can all support the very latest NVIDIA graphics cards -- including the upcoming Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

This marks MSI's entrance into the power supply business, and what a time -- right as NVIDIA's about to launch its GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 graphics cards at its September 1 event.

As you can see in the above photo, MSI will be bundling in a 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power adapter that will work with GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Editions cards -- which will be exclusively using the 12-pin PCIe power connector.

MSI already has 29 different models of GeForce RTX 30 series cards coming out -- and now people will be able to team their new MSI GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card with an MSI MPG GF Series PSU, too.

MSI explains: "MSI unveils it's very first and very own power supply products: the MPG GF Series. The MPG GF Series has three models including A650GF, A750GF, and A850GF. Notably, the MPG GF Series can support all the way to the latest NVIDIA graphics cards. Prepared for the highest of requirements, MPG GF Series' IO supports VGA port up to 3 x 8-pin and CPU port up to 2 x 8-pin or supports VGA 4 x 8-pin and CPU 1 x 8-pin installation method".