NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

MSI's new PSUs are ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards

MSI launches its new MPG GF series PSUs, built and ready for NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 9:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has just announced its new MPG GF Series PSUs, which come in three models: 650W, 750W, and 850W. Each of them can all support the very latest NVIDIA graphics cards -- including the upcoming Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

MSI's new PSUs are ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

This marks MSI's entrance into the power supply business, and what a time -- right as NVIDIA's about to launch its GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 graphics cards at its September 1 event.

As you can see in the above photo, MSI will be bundling in a 12-pin Micro-Fit 3.0 power adapter that will work with GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Editions cards -- which will be exclusively using the 12-pin PCIe power connector.

MSI's new PSUs are ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards 04 | TweakTown.comMSI's new PSUs are ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards 05 | TweakTown.com

MSI already has 29 different models of GeForce RTX 30 series cards coming out -- and now people will be able to team their new MSI GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card with an MSI MPG GF Series PSU, too.

  • MPG A650GF
  • MPG A750GF
  • MPG A850GF
MSI's new PSUs are ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards 01 | TweakTown.com
MSI's new PSUs are ready for next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series cards 03 | TweakTown.com

MSI explains: "MSI unveils it's very first and very own power supply products: the MPG GF Series. The MPG GF Series has three models including A650GF, A750GF, and A850GF. Notably, the MPG GF Series can support all the way to the latest NVIDIA graphics cards. Prepared for the highest of requirements, MPG GF Series' IO supports VGA port up to 3 x 8-pin and CPU port up to 2 x 8-pin or supports VGA 4 x 8-pin and CPU 1 x 8-pin installation method".

Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI Motherboard (X570GPCARBWIFI)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$200.38
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2020 at 6:30 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.