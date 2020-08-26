Corsair's Hydro hardline kits include everything, even a hacksaw!

Corsair released a pair of hardline watercooling kits that include everything you need to build your first liquid cooling loop.

Corsair's new Hydro Series hardline watercooling kits include everything you need to build your first custom liquid-cooling setup. You even get the tools to help you make it.

Corsair's new XH305i RGB or XH303i RGB custom cooling kits come fully equipped with all the components required to build an extraordinary computer. Each kit includes an XC7 RGB CPU water block, which is compatible with Intel 1200 and 115x CPUs, and AMD AM4 platform CPUs. Both kits also include an XR5 360mm radiator, which should offer ample cooling for all but the most extreme overlocks.

Where the two kits differ is in the pump and fans. The XH305i RGB features a strong Xylem D5 pump with PWM control, which is well suited for large, full-size loops. The XH303i RGB's XD3 DDC pump, however, is better for setups with short tube runs as it pushes less fluid per second than D5 models. The XH305i RGB also has a more extensive 330ml reservoir than the 180ml variant included with the XH303i RGB.

The two packages offer different fans. Both options include RGB lighting, but the XH305i RGB features Corsair QL120 RGB PWM fans with quad light loops, and the XH303i RGB includes three SP120 RGB PRO PWM fans that aren't quite as impressive to look at. Corsair even bundled an iCUE Command Pro Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller with both models.

Corsair designed the XH305i RGB and XH303i RGB kits for hardline tubing, and the packages include hardline fittings for all your components and a straight-cut set PMMA clear hardline tubing. And as if Corsair wasn't generous enough with these packages, the company and threw in an XT Hardline cutting/bending kit complete with a bending mandrel, tube holder, silicone insert, tubing reamer, and a hacksaw to make your cuts.

Corsair's XH305i RGB and XH303i RGB are available now. The XH305i model will set you back $549.99 exc. tax, €579.90 inc. tax, and £519.99 inc. VAT, while the less expensive XH303i can be had for $479.99 Exc. Tax, €499.90 inc. tax, and £449.99 inc. VAT.