MSI will have 29 different GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 models

MSI is gearing up for a huge next few months selling graphics cards, with the company submitting 29 different SKUs to the ECC for NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 graphics cards.

I exclusively reported that we will see custom versions of GeForce RTX 30 series launching alongside, or shortly after NVIDIA makes the new cards official -- and it seems MSI is fully equipped to handle that onslaught of customers wanting Ampere-based custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

MSI has 14 x V388 models, 11 x V389 models, and 4 x V390 models -- where we should see those split into the GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070 -- but we don't know which models are which. We could have 14 x custom GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, or only 4 x custom GeForce RTX 3090 cards depending on those model numbers.

GeForce RTX 3070 could offer $599 price point, and have kick ass GeForce RTX 2080 Ti level performance -- a card that debuted for $999-$1199 in September 2018.

We should see MSI launch at least this many graphics cards, maybe less -- maybe more, over the next 6 months.

Here's an easier break down for you:

GeForce RTX 3090: $1399

GeForce RTX 3080: $799

GeForce RTX 3070: $599

GeForce RTX 3060: $399

The very latest: RTX 3090 PCB + GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

The PCB of the RTX 3090: A juicy leak of the purported PCB of a custom variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked out a few days ago. It is reportedly the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X. You can see this model has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike the RTX 3090 Founders Edition that should pack just a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Micron reveals RTX 3090 name, 24GB GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps: I'm sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its next-gen GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 (it admits the card by name) will be clocked at a bonkers-high 21Gbps.

Wait, a 12-pin PCIe power connector?

12-pin PCIe power connector on Founders Edition ONLY: NVIDIA will be using a special new 12-pin PCIe power connector on its GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards, something that I've confirmed with a few industry sources of mine now (to confirm the rumors floating around online).

Many, many 8-pin PCIe power connectors on custom AIB: But, custom GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards from AIBs like ASUS, COLORFUL, EVGA, MSI, etc will not be using the 12-pin PCIe power connector and rather multiple (2 and even up to 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors).

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

