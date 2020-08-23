NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

The Batman official trailer drops, our darkest Batman yet with Riddler

The Batman trailer released during DC FanDome, the Matt Reeves-directed, Robert Pattinson-starring movie looks dark, gritty.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 23 2020 3:45 AM CDT   |   Updated Sun, Aug 23 2020 8:50 PM CDT
Batman was last seen in Justice League, and before that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice -- but the next Batman movie is very different. We now have our first trailer to The Batman, check it out:

You can see that Robert Pattinson is shaping up to be a great take on Bruce Wayne, with what seems to be the darkest and possibly most unhinged Batman we've had yet. Even more hardcore than the Batman that Ben Affleck played in Batman v Superman in the warehouse fight scene, where he goes absolutely ballistic and takes down 15+ guys at once.

We get a great look at the super-unique Batman costume that director Matt Reeves has shining in his shots of The Batman, as well as our first proper look at the new Batmobile. The Batman drops on October 1, 2021 afterproduction on The Batman halted back in March 2020 over the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWS SOURCES:theplaylist.net, indianexpress.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

