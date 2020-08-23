NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Halo face masks become a thing, profits given to health care workers

Microsoft is now selling Halo masks, where profits will be going towards MasksforDocs, helping out in the COVID-19 pandemic.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 23 2020 8:54 PM CDT
Wearing a mask is common place in some towns, cities, and counties -- but what if you're a gamer? Well, now you can get a limited edition Halo mask.

Microsoft has teamed up with gaming apparel brand Meta Threads on a new Halo face mask, where profits of each Halo mask sold for $20 will go towards manufacturing 2 new face masks that will be donated to MasksforDocs.

California-based MasksforDocs is run by volunteers, who work together distributing protective supplies to front line workers battling COVID-19. As for the Halo mask, they're registered with the FDA, are a 3-ply polyester masks with an adjustable aluminum nose insert -- and are washable, and reusable.

