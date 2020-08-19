NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Detailed Flight Simulator airports not included in base version

Standard versions of Flight Simulator feature specific lower-detailed renditions of airports than the $90 and $120 versions.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Aug 19 2020 5:58 PM CDT
Like all simulator games--especially airplane ones--Microsoft's new Flight Simulator carves up key portions of content and sells it for extra money. Microsoft is locking higher-detailed airports behind the more expensive $90 and $120 deluxe editions.

The standard $59.99 version of Flight Simulator doesn't include many of the extras in the $90 and $120 deluxe editions--and rightly so, given the extra cost. The more premium versions come with more airports and more airplanes, but base game owners can buy them from an in-game microtransaction storefront. This is nothing new for the simulator genre. Aerofly FS 2, for example, has 21 DLC packs that cost $520 total, including $30 airplanes.

One key difference between the standard version and the Deluxe/Premium Deluxe editions is the quality of airport detail. The expensive versions come with handcrafted airports, meaning they have more detailed areas and are extremely realistic like-for-like renditions of their real-life counterparts. The standard edition comes with these airports, but they're basic renditions and lack the care and attention found in the meticulous hand-crafted ones.

Not all airports look better in the more expensive versions. Only some of them. The total of higher-quality hand-crafted airports amounts to 15 (there's 5 with the deluxe, and 10 with the premium deluxe).

Here's a side-by-side example from PC Gamer:

Read Also: Flight Simulator: machine learning-fueled simulator, grows over time

Here's the main differences between the three versions, and which airports will look better on the deluxe and premium editions:

  • Standard Edition - $59.99 base game with 20 airplanes and 30 airports
  • Deluxe Edition: $90 base game +5 extra airplanes and +5 extra high-detail hand-crafted airports
  • Premium Edition: $120 base game +10 extra planes and +10 extra high-detail hand-crafted airports

Deluxe hand-crafted airports:

  • Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Netherlands)
  • Cairo International Airport (Egypt)
  • Cape Town International Airport (South Africa)
  • O'Hare International Airport (USA)
  • Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport (Spain)

Premium Deluxe hand-crafted airports:

  • Denver International Airport (USA)
  • Dubai International Airport (United Arab Emirates)
  • Frankfurt Airport (Germany)
  • Heathrow Airport (United Kingdom)
  • San Francisco International Airport (USA)
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

