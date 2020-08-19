NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This new laptop: Core i9-10900K, RTX 2080 SUPER, 128GB RAM, 13TB SSD

Eurocom's new Sky Z7 mobile supercomputer: Intel Core i9-10900K, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, up to 128GB RAM and 13TB SSD.

Published Wed, Aug 19 2020 11:09 PM CDT
Eurocom has just unveiled what seems to be the most crazy-specced laptop I've seen so far, packing Intel's latest-and-greatest Core i9-10900K processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER (Non Max-Q) graphics card. Introducing the Eurocom Sky Z7 Mobile Supercomputer.

You can option all the way up to the flagship Core i9-10900K + RTX 2080 SUPER, with up to 128GB of fast DDR4 memory, and an insane 13TB of SSD storage. This can come from 3 x M.2 NVMe drives (4TB each) and then 1TB of M.2 SATA (13TB total).

Better yet, if you need the super-fast CPU and 128GB of RAM, and needed that huge 13TB of super-fast NVMe storage -- they're easily accessible ports for users to quickly upgrade (or even plug-and-play) super-fast NVMe SSDs into Eurocom Sky Z7 Mobile Supercomputer.

"Combining Intel's latest generation CPUs and NVIDIA's most powerful GPUs, the Eurocom Sky Z7 flaunts immense power and exceptional connectivity to support 4K content creation, 4K gaming and streaming, advanced 3D post-processing and CAD rendering with ease".

