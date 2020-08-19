Gamers are pissed over Flight Simulator install, stops Steam refunds

It takes so long to install Flight Simulator, that it bounces around Steam's refund system -- and a lot of gamers aren't happy.

Microsoft has officially started the engines of Flight Simulator which is now taking off, with a bit of turbulence in the fact that you only download around 500MB of the game from Steam.

Once you've got Flight Simulator 'installed' with that 500MB download and installation, the game opens up and begins downloading. This means that time is ticking over for the many hours, and especially depending on your PC -- many, many hours it will take to download -- the Steam refund window closes.

So if you don't like the game for whatever reason (it's fantastic) and wanted a refund (I get it), you can't -- because you've played the game for more than 2 hours. Steam's internal timer begins once the launcher opens, so even on a high-end PC with a 500Mbps internet connection, it took me around 3 hours to get it fully installed.

I would've passed the Steam refund window, and hadn't even played the game for a single second.

The entire download is 90GB for Flight Simulator on the PC right now.

There will be 3 different versions of Flight Simulator released, these will include:

Microsoft Flight Simulator Standard Edition : $60 (20 planes, 30 airports)

Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe Edition : $90 (25 planes, 35 airports)

Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Edition: $120 (30 planes, 40 airports)

Here's what to expect from Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Vivid and Detailed Landscapes - Immerse yourself in the vast and beautiful world that is our planet with more than 1.5 billion buildings, 2 trillion trees, mountains, roads, rivers and more.

A Living World - Earth is vibrant and ever-changing and so is the world of Microsoft Flight Simulator which includes live traffic, real-time weather and animals.

Highly Detailed Aircraft - Hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft from light planes to commercial jets with comprehensive flight models. Every aircraft includes highly detailed and accurate cockpits with realistic instrumentation.

New Checklist System - From pro to beginner, scale your level from full manual to full assist with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklist.

Dynamic Weather - The new weather engine enables users to switch on the live weather mode to experience real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain and more.

New Day & Night Engine - Experience flight at any time of day or year allowing for night VFR, visual flight rules, navigation.

Aerodynamic Modeling - A state-of-the-art physics engine with over 1,000 control surfaces per plane allows for a truly realistic experience.

What you need to run it : You will need at least 150GB of storage space to install Flight Simulator, with a 5Mbps internet connection as a bare minimum to take off. The "ideal spec" advised by Microsoft requires a 50Mbps internet connection and a much higher-end CPU and GPU to run it. Check the : You will need at least 150GB of storage space to install Flight Simulator, with a 5Mbps internet connection as a bare minimum to take off. The "ideal spec" advised by Microsoft requires a 50Mbps internet connection and a much higher-end CPU and GPU to run it. Check the PC requirements for Flight Simulator here

Adaptive Streaming : This is some of the cloud-based magic Microsoft is using on Flight Simulator, which the company is doing special with the game. You can read more about that : This is some of the cloud-based magic Microsoft is using on Flight Simulator, which the company is doing special with the game. You can read more about that here

Flight Simulator uses Bing Maps : Microsoft is tapping its in-house Bing Maps to provide Flight Simulator with real-world locations that don't just look out-of-this-world, but they are our world. More on that : Microsoft is tapping its in-house Bing Maps to provide Flight Simulator with real-world locations that don't just look out-of-this-world, but they are our world. More on that here

Real-time weather, including lightning cracking inside of clouds: Yeah, I'm not kidding around -- Microsoft is injecting a gigantic 600km draw distance into Flight Simulator, so under the right weather conditions -- and granted you have the PC hardware to handle it, you're going to see storms hundreds of miles away. Not just that, but there will be : Yeah, I'm not kidding around -- Microsoft is injecting a gigantic 600km draw distance into Flight Simulator, so under the right weather conditions -- and granted you have the PC hardware to handle it, you're going to see storms hundreds of miles away. Not just that, but there will be lightning cracking inside of the clouds ... yeah, I know.

