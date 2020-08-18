NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers are Game Ready for Flight Simulator

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready drivers have support for the just-released Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more -- grab them now!

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 18 2020 9:35 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 452.06 WHQL drivers, which have day one optimizations and enhancements for the just-released Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more.

NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers are Game Ready for Flight Simulator 52 | TweakTown.com

Not only do we have the best performance possible right now in Flight Simulator, but NVIDIA has also added support for ray traced shadows in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands beta -- as well as adding 8 new G-SYNC compatible gaming monitors to the list of growing G-SYNC compatible monitors.

These monitors include: Acer XB273U GX, VG272 LV, XV272 LV, CP5271U V, X34 GS models along with the ASUS PG329, IO Data GC252UXm, and Lenovo Y25-25.

You can grab the new GeForce Game Ready 452.06 WHQL drivers here.

NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.