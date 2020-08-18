NVIDIA's new GeForce drivers are Game Ready for Flight Simulator

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready drivers have support for the just-released Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more -- grab them now!

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 452.06 WHQL drivers, which have day one optimizations and enhancements for the just-released Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more.

Not only do we have the best performance possible right now in Flight Simulator, but NVIDIA has also added support for ray traced shadows in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands beta -- as well as adding 8 new G-SYNC compatible gaming monitors to the list of growing G-SYNC compatible monitors.

These monitors include: Acer XB273U GX, VG272 LV, XV272 LV, CP5271U V, X34 GS models along with the ASUS PG329, IO Data GC252UXm, and Lenovo Y25-25.

You can grab the new GeForce Game Ready 452.06 WHQL drivers here.