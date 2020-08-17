Check out these new photos of Xbox Series X live in the flesh

Microsoft had the next-gen Xbox Series X console on display at the recent Xperion E_Arena by Saturn in Germany, looking slick.

Microsoft is getting closer to revealing its next-gen Xbox Series X console in all its glory, with the new console being spotted at the Xperion E-Arena by Saturn in Germany.

The images were posted on Twitter by @KeemaMr, who took the shots himself at the Xperion E-Arena by Saturn in Germany. Microsoft didn't have a final Xbox Series X unit, as you can see a clear 'PROTOTYPE - NOT FOR SALE' on the back of the unit.

These new images just give us a look at the Xbox Series X in the flesh, and damn does it look good. I love the design choice Microsoft went with for this generation of Xbox, and can't wait to see if the smaller Xbox Series S console is truly super-small or not.

