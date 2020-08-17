NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Check out these new photos of Xbox Series X live in the flesh

Microsoft had the next-gen Xbox Series X console on display at the recent Xperion E_Arena by Saturn in Germany, looking slick.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 17 2020 11:18 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is getting closer to revealing its next-gen Xbox Series X console in all its glory, with the new console being spotted at the Xperion E-Arena by Saturn in Germany.

The images were posted on Twitter by @KeemaMr, who took the shots himself at the Xperion E-Arena by Saturn in Germany. Microsoft didn't have a final Xbox Series X unit, as you can see a clear 'PROTOTYPE - NOT FOR SALE' on the back of the unit.

These new images just give us a look at the Xbox Series X in the flesh, and damn does it look good. I love the design choice Microsoft went with for this generation of Xbox, and can't wait to see if the smaller Xbox Series S console is truly super-small or not.

Check out these new photos of Xbox Series X live in the flesh 02 | TweakTown.comCheck out these new photos of Xbox Series X live in the flesh 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
Check out these new photos of Xbox Series X live in the flesh 03 | TweakTown.comCheck out these new photos of Xbox Series X live in the flesh 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$283.55
$283.55$283.55$279.30
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/17/2020 at 11:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.