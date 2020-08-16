These new changes could hurt Google, YouTube searches for Australians

New regulations from the Australian government would see your data being 'handed over to big news businesses', warns Google.

Google is saying that it could "no longer guarantee" accurate search results, as well as news organizations having the power to "artificially inflate their ranking online" and Google services to Australians could change under new laws proposed by the Australian government.

Where is this coming from? The ACCC (or Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) ruled that Australians should be paying for the news it uses. Google hit back, saying that the proposed changes would make internet and video search results "dramatically worse", adding that "the way Aussies search every day on Google is at risk".

In a new "open letter" to Australians, Google Australia managing director Mel Silva said: "We're going to do everything we possibly can to get this proposal changed so we can protect how search and YouTube work for you in Australia and continue to build constructive partnerships with news media businesses; not choose one over the other".

Google Australia isn't happy with the proposed changes at all, with the ACCC also recommending that Google share revenue that is obtained "directly or indirectly" from news content used on their websites -- something that Federal Treasurer John Frydenberg said would make a "level-playing field" for Australian media businesses that are forced to work with them.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims added that the mandatory code was made to provide Australian news organizations with fair treatment, adding: "News content brings significant benefits to the digital platforms, far beyond the limited direct revenue generated from advertising shown against a news item. News media businesses should be paid a fair amount in return for these benefits".