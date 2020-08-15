Call of Duty update stuffed up on Xbox, 66GB download but 1.2GB on PS4
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's new title update stuffed up on Xbox, is a gigantic 66GB download -- yet 1.2GB on PS4.
Infinity Ward pushed out a new, and small update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone -- except it stuffed up in a huge way for Xbox One gamers.
The new title update is a small download for PS4 players at 1.2GB, while PC gamers have a download somewhere between 800MB and 1.83GB. But wow did something go wrong with the Xbox One update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone coming in at a gigantic 66.3GB.
Why is it so big? Well, Infinity Ward explains it was due to an "unforeseen bug with the Microsoft patch delivery process, this download requires Xbox users to redownload files they already have, but it does NOT impact the overall install size".
What does the new August 14 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone entail?
GENERAL FIXES:
- Fix for weapon models (sights and weapons picked up) corrupting on screen
- Fix for an error that could occur when selecting "Play Again" option in Warzone
- Fixed a bug where players could use the rope ascender through a closed door in Downtown
- Fixed an issue where the world model of the Common AUG was appearing invisible in Warzone
The increased map counts in our playlists caused some maps to not appear in playlist rotations. To help them appear more regularly, we're removing the following maps from each mode listed below:
- Headquarters - Removing Arklov Peak and Shipment
- Kill Confirmed -Removing Aniyah Incursion
- Cyber Attack - Removing Aniyah Incursion
- Hardpoint - Removing Piccadilly and Aniyah Incursion
- Search and Destroy - Removing Rust
What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone
- Tell me everything about Season 5 - Infinity Ward gave us a lot in the new Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 right here.
- How big is the Season 5 update? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity. Read more on the Season 5 download sizes on all platforms here.
- How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.
- What are the big changes in Season 5? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.
- Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.
- What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?
More reading on Call of Duty: Warzone
- Treyarch teases Black Ops Cold War reveal for Sony's August 6 event
- Here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone Season 5
- Here's the download size of Call of Duty's new update on all platforms
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 is now live
- Call of Duty: Warzone S5 trailer confirms new train, stadium changes
- Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 update weighs in at 36GB on PS4
- Gamers ignore warning from Activision, host in-person Call of Duty LAN
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 kick off next week
- Oops, Doritos accidentally reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Warzone is now a 200 player battle royale FPS
- Post Malone and HyperX partner up for Call of Duty: Warzone livestream
- Warzone is the biggest thing Activision has ever done
- Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5 and Xbox Series X may come with upgrades
- Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 adds 4-player squad, new weapons & more
- Call of Duty: Warzone update adds solo mode, and fixes in-game bugs
- CoD Warzone hits 15 million gamers in 3 days, growing faster than Apex
- Here's why Call of Duty: Warzone's file size is so absurdly large
- Call of Duty: Warzone infinite revive bug is winning games in the gas
- Call of Duty: Warzone hits 6m+ players, 108+PB downloaded in 24 hours