Call of Duty update stuffed up on Xbox, 66GB download but 1.2GB on PS4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's new title update stuffed up on Xbox, is a gigantic 66GB download -- yet 1.2GB on PS4.

Infinity Ward pushed out a new, and small update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone -- except it stuffed up in a huge way for Xbox One gamers.

The new title update is a small download for PS4 players at 1.2GB, while PC gamers have a download somewhere between 800MB and 1.83GB. But wow did something go wrong with the Xbox One update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone coming in at a gigantic 66.3GB.

Why is it so big? Well, Infinity Ward explains it was due to an "unforeseen bug with the Microsoft patch delivery process, this download requires Xbox users to redownload files they already have, but it does NOT impact the overall install size".

What does the new August 14 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone entail?

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for weapon models (sights and weapons picked up) corrupting on screen

Fix for an error that could occur when selecting "Play Again" option in Warzone

Fixed a bug where players could use the rope ascender through a closed door in Downtown

Fixed an issue where the world model of the Common AUG was appearing invisible in Warzone

The increased map counts in our playlists caused some maps to not appear in playlist rotations. To help them appear more regularly, we're removing the following maps from each mode listed below:

Headquarters - Removing Arklov Peak and Shipment

Kill Confirmed -Removing Aniyah Incursion

Cyber Attack - Removing Aniyah Incursion

Hardpoint - Removing Piccadilly and Aniyah Incursion

Search and Destroy - Removing Rust

What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone

Tell me everything about Season 5 - Infinity Ward gave us a lot in the new Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here's - Infinity Ward gave us a lot in the new Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 right here.

How big is the Season 5 update ? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity. Read more on the ? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity. Read more on the Season 5 download sizes on all platforms here

How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total ? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.

What are the big changes in Season 5 ? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.

Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.

What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?

