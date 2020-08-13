TweakTown
These could the best images of Mars NASA has ever released

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has released some absolutely stunning images of the Red Planet, and you can download them.

Jak Connor
Jak Connor
Published Thu, Aug 13 2020 6:06 AM CDT
NASA has had its eyes on Mars for quite some time, and as a result the space agency has put satellites around the planet to observe its beauty.

These could the best images of Mars NASA has ever released 01 | TweakTown.com
One of the satellites is the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO), and its equipped its with incredible cameras that capture the true nature of the Red Planet. Since NASA's missions are funded with public money, the results of the missions are available for the public to view and download. Today, we have a bunch of gorgeous photos of the surface of Mars, and each are full resolution for you to download.

NASA announced on August 12th it was celebrating the Mars Reconnaise Orbiter's 15th anniversary by publishing the below selection of images. The images include impact craters from meteors, sand, smoke, and more. If you are interested in reading more about this topic, check out this link here.

These could the best images of Mars NASA has ever released 02 | TweakTown.com
These could the best images of Mars NASA has ever released 03 | TweakTown.com
These could the best images of Mars NASA has ever released 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:slashgear.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

