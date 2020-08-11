TweakTown
AOC's new CU34G2X: 34-inch UltraWide 3440x1440 at 144Hz for $450

AOC's new CU34G2X UltraWide gaming monitor offers 34-inch 3440 x 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and super-fast 1ms response.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Aug 11 2020 10:05 PM CDT
AOC has just revealed its new CU34G2X gaming monitor, offering a 34-inch 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide experience with a native 3440 x 1440 resolution.

AOC's new CU34G2X: 34-inch UltraWide 3440x1440 at 144Hz for 0 08 | TweakTown.com
The 34-inch UltraWide has a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so you should be pretty good for even the fastest shooters on the market. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its battle royale mode Warzone would be pretty damn near perfect on the AOC CU34G2X.

AOC taps a VA panel for its CU34G2X monitor, with a curvy 1500R curvature. AMD FreeSync is supported on the monitor, so you might want to grab a Radeon RX 5700 XT or wait for the new RDNA 2-based cards that are coming in the next few months.

AOC's new CU34G2X: 34-inch UltraWide 3440x1440 at 144Hz for $450 09 | TweakTown.comAOC's new CU34G2X: 34-inch UltraWide 3440x1440 at 144Hz for $450 10 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, images.anandtech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

