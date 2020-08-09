Viotek's new 49-inch monitor: 5120 x 1440 at 120Hz for $979

Viotek has just unveiled its new SUW49DA monitor, a gigantic new 49-inch Super UltraWide with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440 and refresh rate of 120Hz.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new 49-inch monitor has an 1800R curve which will provide you with a more immersive experience, whether it be gaming or workstation use. The native 5120 x 1440 resolution will be a gigantic win for workstation users, while gamers will get an unbelievable experience -- made better by the super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Viotek is using a VA panel inside of the SUW49DA monitor, with 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports. We have HDR400 support, HDR support, 121% of the sRGB coverage, 86% of NTSC, 92% Adobe RGB, and 90% of the DCI-P3.

We have both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, which will make that 120Hz referehs rate feel even smoother. You'll need a pretty beefy graphics card to run 5120 x 1440 at 120FPS in most games, so be careful with that.

Viotek is pricing its new SUW49DA monitor at under $1000, landing at $979.