TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Viotek's new 49-inch monitor: 5120 x 1440 at 120Hz for $979

Viotek's new SUW49DA: 49-inch Super UltraWide monitor offers 5120 x 1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, at a price of $979.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Sun, Aug 9 2020 11:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Viotek has just unveiled its new SUW49DA monitor, a gigantic new 49-inch Super UltraWide with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440 and refresh rate of 120Hz.

Viotek's new 49-inch monitor: 5120 x 1440 at 120Hz for 9 11 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new 49-inch monitor has an 1800R curve which will provide you with a more immersive experience, whether it be gaming or workstation use. The native 5120 x 1440 resolution will be a gigantic win for workstation users, while gamers will get an unbelievable experience -- made better by the super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Viotek is using a VA panel inside of the SUW49DA monitor, with 2 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports. We have HDR400 support, HDR support, 121% of the sRGB coverage, 86% of NTSC, 92% Adobe RGB, and 90% of the DCI-P3.

Viotek's new 49-inch monitor: 5120 x 1440 at 120Hz for $979 12 | TweakTown.comViotek's new 49-inch monitor: 5120 x 1440 at 120Hz for $979 13 | TweakTown.com
Viotek's new 49-inch monitor: 5120 x 1440 at 120Hz for $979 14 | TweakTown.com

We have both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support, which will make that 120Hz referehs rate feel even smoother. You'll need a pretty beefy graphics card to run 5120 x 1440 at 120FPS in most games, so be careful with that.

Viotek is pricing its new SUW49DA monitor at under $1000, landing at $979.

Buy at Amazon

VIOTEK 49-Inch Super Ultrawide Monitor (SUW49DA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$979.99
$979.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/9/2020 at 11:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.