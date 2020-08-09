Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now takes up 212GB storage on the PC
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone installation on the PC takes up 212GB of storage space, one of the biggest installs ever.
@anthony256
Published Sun, Aug 9 2020 10:54 PM CDT
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone recently had their Season 5 update, which was a huge installation on the PC as it was -- weighing in at a huge 54.2GB download.
But developer Infinity Ward did say that there would be a "decrease on overall footprint" of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. So it wouldn't turn out to be the already 200GB+ that the game was on the PC, plus the 54.2GB update for Season 5 that would push it over 250GB.
The overall size of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the PC is between 200-212GB, my personal installation size on my PC is 198GB while I've seen 212GB on other systems and everything in between.
What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone
- Tell me everything about Season 5 - Infinity Ward gave us a lot in the new Season 5 update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 right here.
- How big is the Season 5 update? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity. Read more on the Season 5 download sizes on all platforms here.
- How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.
- What are the big changes in Season 5? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.
- Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.
- What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?
Similar News
