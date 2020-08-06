TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Intel Grand Ridge teased: Atom-based cores, DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 support

Intel's new Grand Ridge architecture leaked, Atom-based architecture designed for 5G base stations: DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 supported.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Thu, Aug 6 2020 8:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is working on a successor to Snow Ridge, with the purported Grand Ridge architecture coming in 2021.

Intel Grand Ridge teased: Atom-based cores, DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 support 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new Grand Ridge architecture has been designed for 5G base stations, with some technological upgrades including dual-channel DDR5 support (up to 5600MHz) and PCIe 4.0 support. It'll also support Gracemount CPU cores, and will be manufactured on the 7nm HLL+ process.

Intel will be including up to 24 cores on the Atom design, offering the 24-core processor at up to 2.6GHz. This is 400MHz faster than the previous-gen Snow Ridge architecture.

Intel Grand Ridge teased: Atom-based cores, DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 support 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i7-10700K Desktop Processor 8 Cores up to 5.1 GHz Unlocked (BX8070110700K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$413.89
$414.95$415.95-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/6/2020 at 8:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.