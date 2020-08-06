Intel Grand Ridge teased: Atom-based cores, DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 support
Intel's new Grand Ridge architecture leaked, Atom-based architecture designed for 5G base stations: DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 supported.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 6 2020 8:39 PM CDT
Intel is working on a successor to Snow Ridge, with the purported Grand Ridge architecture coming in 2021.
The new Grand Ridge architecture has been designed for 5G base stations, with some technological upgrades including dual-channel DDR5 support (up to 5600MHz) and PCIe 4.0 support. It'll also support Gracemount CPU cores, and will be manufactured on the 7nm HLL+ process.
Intel will be including up to 24 cores on the Atom design, offering the 24-core processor at up to 2.6GHz. This is 400MHz faster than the previous-gen Snow Ridge architecture.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, youtu.be