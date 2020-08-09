Halo: Infinite demake channels Nintendo 64 graphics from 1996

What would Halo: Infinite look like on Nintendo 64? One talented modder answers the question...and it looks absolutely awesome.

Halo: Infinite gets demade with old-school Nintendo 64 graphics, and looks absolutely awesome.

What if Halo: Infinite was released in 1996 on the N64? YouTube Hopolee answers the question with a glorious new gameplay demo that channels the early age of 3D polygons. The Halo: Infinite demake recreates the initial Halo: Infinite trailer, complete with a Star Fox dropship and ties to Mario 64.

The gameplay is surprisingly well-made. Chief shoots some grunts with an old-school AR, and the warthog is totally drivable. Turns out Master Chief is playing the Craig's Crash Site map--a nod to the infamous Craig brute meme--and flies out of a painting of the glorious brute, Mario 64 style.

All in all the video makes light of the Halo: Infinite graphical downgrade jokes in the best way possible. We can only imagine what Halo would've been like if it released just a few years earlier on a platform like this.

