Mortal Shell has a medieval ballista-bazooka gun
Cold Symmetry's dark, macabre souls-like Mortal Shell brings hallowed possession and dark fantasy boss battles later this month.
Cold Symmetry's brutal action-RPG Mortal Shell releases on August 18, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, the developer today announced.
The latest Mortal Shell trailer gives an eerie look at the game's decidedly haunted atmosphere, touching upon the Souls-like combat and emphasis on dark medieval fantasy visuals. The footage also showcased Solomon, the new fourth Shell that can be possessed (classes are "shells" in the game), and a bunch of visceral combat against hulking bosses.
The best part of the trailer was the new Ballistazooka, an old-school death-dealing shoulder cannon that dishes out extreme destruction.
Here's how a recent press release described the new gun: "Capable of launching heavy iron bolts at devastating speed, the Ballistazooka is powerful enough to impale enemies and pin them onto nearby structures."
Cold Symmetry and PlayStack are ecstatic about the game's release:
"Launching Mortal Shell worldwide is a dream come true," said Cold Symmetry's four co-founders - Andrew McLennan-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, Dmitry Parkin, and Vitaly Bulgarov - in a joint statement.
"Our commitment to our fans is to create a soulslike game that is authentic, uncompromising and unrelenting. We were humbled by the popularity of the beta and we closely studied the feedback we received to create something that we are incredibly proud of."
"Playstack chief executive Harvey Elliott added:
"Mortal Shell is already achieving the kind of pre-release metrics that would turn heads at any publisher, be it indie or triple-A. I am delighted that Playstack has delivered a publishing and marketing campaign that ensures the game gains the exposure and response it truly deserves. More than anything I can't wait for fans around the world to finally play it from August 18th."
- Reawaken Your Struggle Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. Combat is strategic, deliberate, and unforgiving
- Possess Lost Warriors The anima of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Inhabit these Mortal Shells and open your understanding to their unique masteries of combat
- Deep Upgrade PathsThe stronger your connection to each Mortal Shell grows, the better you can harness their innate talents. Recover venerable weapons, sharpen your iron with acid, and study devastating arcane powers
- Face Formidable Foes Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey