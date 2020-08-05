Here's everything you need to know about Call of Duty Warzone Season 5

Activision and Infinity Ward release Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, here's everything you need to know.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone has its new Season 5 now live, and there is a lot going on with it with new maps for multiplayer, new modes, changes to Warzone map Verdansk, and so much more.

But don't worry, I've got you covered -- I've got about as much information on Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone that you need, and have compiled it below. Download sizes, information on the update itself, Infinity Ward comments, details on the new modes and maps, new weapons, and everything in between.

When does Season 5 start? Right now.

How big is the Season 5 download? The update is largest on the PC, and smallest on the PS4 while all versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will shrink in overall size post-update thanks to optimizations the team has done. The developer says there will be a "decrease in overall footprint on console".

PC : 54.2GB

Xbox One : 49.8GB

PC (Warzone only) : 47.4GB

PS4: 33.9GB

Warzone now has a TRAIN?! Yeah, Infinity Ward has added a continunously moving freight train in Warzone, which the developer explains as a "hulking freight train is on a path of destruction, and it's up to you and your fellow Operators to use this locomotive behemoth to your tactical advantage!"

What happened to the Stadium ? First of all, the Stadium now has a name: the Acropolis National Arena. But, it has been revamped with the team at Infinity Ward blowing the roof off, changing the meta inside and on top of the stadium completely.

What is a Mini Royale ? This is an interesting addition by Infinity Ward, with Season 5's introduction of Mini Royale condensing the "craziest parts of the main Battle Royale mode into faster-paced chunks of chaotic and almost constant combat. Mini Royale lowers the number of Operators sent into Verdansk but quickens the BR experience: Only the first and last five minutes of a normal BR game exist meaning rapid deployment, constant movement, and high-kill strategies are set to yield victories that are both short and sweet".

There's now Exterior Ascenders: This is one of the best parts of Season 5 in my opinion, with Infinity Ward adding in "strategically positioned Exterior Ascenders" in Verdansk. Just like the multi-floored buildings in downtown Tavorsk District, where you clamp onto a vertical zip line and ascend, or descend an elevator shaft -- now you can do that on some of the exteriors of taller buildings.

This only adds to the verticality of Warzone, once again massively changing the meta with completely different positioning and tactics at play.

What about new weapons? There are a few new weapons, here's what Season 5 brings to the table:

ISO SMG (Free Battle Pass System Weapon)

"A precision crafted 9mm sub machine gun with a rapid rate of fire. Lightweight, reliable and compact, this is designed to control the battlefield at close ranges".

AN-94 AR (Free Battle Pass System Weapon)

"A cutting edge 5.45x39mm Russian assault rifle with a unique hyperburst feature: The initial shot of a full-auto volley is followed up by an instantaneous second round before significant recoil is felt. This creates a tightly grouped cluster of shots with increased damage potential. The mechanism is fed by a canted magazine and a reciprocating receiver helps control the recoil".

What the hell are Wartracks ? Call of Duty now has a trio of songs to play while you're driving around in Verdansk, with tracks including "Sepulchre" which Infinity Ward details as an "audio assault of bombastic metal previously heard from inside a Juggernaut suit".

Free weekend: Free-to-play Warzone users can experience Modern Warfare Multiplayer Friday August 7 at 10 AM PT to Wednesday August 12 at 10AM PT. Battle across five Multiplayer maps including Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil Rig, both new this Season. The playlist will be a map mosh pit featuring a mix of deathmatch and objective modes giving the opportunity for varying engagements and tactical play each match.

Even More Free Content: Multiplayer Modes and Missions:

Season 5 Battle Pass: There is of course the Season 5 Battle Pass, where you will get access to the two new weapons in the ISO SMG (available at Tier 15) while the AN-94 assault rifle is gained at Tier 31. You can earn both the guns for free if you grind through Modern Warfare or Warzone.

New Operators: Introducing Lerch, Shadow Company (Tier 0).

Infinity Ward details Lerch as: "Lerch's initial look - the Operator skin "Behemoth" - becomes increasingly tactical with the "Gargantua" and "Colossus" variants earned by completing his Operators Mission. Lerch is Shadow Company's leader and a former MARSOC member who received a general discharge under honorable conditions. Barely. Thrives in the private sector where he operates under his own terms".

Season Trials: There are a bunch of new Trials in Season 5, check them out:

Gun Course (Hideout and Trench): Make your way through the course as quickly as possible while clearing all enemy targets and avoiding civilian casualties. Marksman Challenge (Grazna Raid): Engage waves of long distance targets and beat the clock. Missed shots burn time. Risky Parkour (Hackney Yard): Move through each checkpoint and finish the course as quickly as possible. Beware of the heavy toxic gas on low ground. Risky Parkour (Suldal Harbor): Collect all Dogtags to finish the course as quickly as possible. Beware of the heavy toxic gas on low ground. Quad Race (Euphrates Bridge): Race an ATV to the finish line for the fastest possible time. Price's Alley (Guncourse): Practice your throwing skills with lethal equipment and reach as many targets as possible before time runs out. Shooting Range (Livestock): Locate and shoot all targets in the area as quickly as possible while conserving ammunition. Behind Enemy Lines (Hovec Sawmill): Live fire exercise. Find and eliminate all hostiles in the A.O. as quickly as possible.

Tell me about the new maps: Infinity Ward has included 4 new maps in Season 5. The team teases: "If you own the full version of Modern Warfare, we've upped the map content accordingly; expect to play four new maps in Season Five. These are all set to deliver brand new destinations and test your skills in all major modes from Gunfight to Ground War".

Livestock - Gunfight (Available at Season Launch)

Petrov Oil Rig - Multiplayer (Available at Season Launch)

Suldal Harbor - Multiplayer (Available at Season Launch)

Verdansk International Airport - Ground War (Available at Season Launch)

What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone

How big is the Season 5 update ? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity.

How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total ? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.

What are the big changes in Season 5 ? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.

Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.

What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?

