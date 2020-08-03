TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
TRENDING NOW: Sony should unveil PlayStation 5 pricing, open pre-orders on August 6

PS4's DualShock 4 is compatible with next-gen Xbox Series X games

In an odd twist of fate, Microsoft, not Sony, will keep the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 controller alive for next-gen gaming.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020 12:32 PM CDT

Sony confirms the DualShock 4 won't work with next-gen PlayStation 5 games. But it will work with next-gen Xbox games.

PS4's DualShock 4 is compatible with next-gen Xbox Series X games 4 | TweakTown.com

As it gears up for a big PS5 price reveal and console teardown, Sony today announced the DualShock 4 won't be compatible with PS5 games. The DualShock 4 can still be used on PS5, but only to play PS4 games. Some peripherals like headsets, the PSVR HMD, cameras, and legacy controllers can be used on PS5, but not all are compatible with next-gen games.

Oddly enough, Microsoft will carry the DualShock 4's legacy forward into its next-gen games. Not on consoles, of course, but with Game Pass and Project xCloud streaming. The PS4's DualShock 4 is one of the controllers supported by Project xCloud, Microsoft's new game streaming service. It's also compatible with PC games via Game Pass.

Remember that all of Microsoft's major first-party games are coming to Game Pass too, including those that are exclusive to Xbox Series X like the new Forza, new Fable, and Obsidian's new RPG Avowed.

All of these games will support the DualShock 4 on PC and other devices via Project xCloud. So in a very real sense, Microsoft is picking up the DualShock 4's torch and will carry it forward into next gen.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99$17.60
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2020 at 12:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.