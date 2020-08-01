TweakTown
Tekken 7 season 4 adds Kunimitsu, new moves for every single character

Tekken 7's new fourth season pass update adds tons of new moves for every character in the game, as well as a tease for Kunimitsu.

Derek Strickland
Published Sat, Aug 1 2020 9:31 AM CDT

It's finally happening: Kunitmitsu is coming to Tekken 7 alongside a ton of new moves and optimizations.

Today Bandai Namco announced Tekken 7's new fourth season pass update, which includes a bunch of new moves for every single playable character (even DLC fighters), tightened online play with server P2P optimizations, and a tease for a classic fighter. While the publisher didn't confirm who's joining the roster, the tease can only be the ultra-fast Kunimitsu, the Manji clan thief who made a splash in Tekken 2.

Read Also: Tekken 7 Review: King of the Iron Fist

The new season pass 4 promises to deliver "the evolution of Tekken" in Fall 2020 on all platforms, and will likely cost $30 like the other passes.

Tekken 7 Season 4 features:

  • New moves for all characters (even DLC characters)
  • New Tekken Prowess stat breakdowns
  • Online play enhancements including disconnnection rate indicators
  • Kunimitsu teased
