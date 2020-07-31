TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

No, Elon Musk and Bill Gates are not having an affair

What next? Alex Jones reveals his parents are Bill Clinton and Ellen, but they used a time machine and Qanon to make it happen?

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Fri, Jul 31 2020 9:11 PM CDT

If you follow Elon Musk on Twitter you will know that he hip fires tweets all day long, so if you did follow him you'll notice he has been tweeting out artists and songs including Nirvana and their infamous 'Smells Like Teen Spirit', something that as a follow of Musk on Twitter, made me listen to (all week, thanks Elon).

But then it was this tweet that kick started a conspiracy:

Musk tweeted out: "Billy G is not my lover" which I'm sure he was referencing the song "Billie Jean" by Michael Jackson, but people thought it was Bill Gates. Yeah, Elon Musk and Bill Gates -- but how did it turn into some sort of conspiracy theory?

Well, back on July 4 we had Elon Musk making some statements to a reply to a link of a New York Times article -- not the one that confirmed the Pentagon admitting it had "off-world vehicles not made on this Earth" which it later ninja-retracted -- but rather one on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Musk replied, tweeting: "We're seeing field false positives much higher than lab false positives, in range of 5% to 10%. Article says testing went from 100k to 600k, which means a 6-fold increase in false positives. My guess is most cases, especially "no symptoms", are false positives".

This prompted Microsoft co-founder and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-founder Bill Gates to talk about, where Gates made some comments during an interview with CBNC.

Gates told CNBC: "Elon's positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments. He's not much involved in vaccines. He makes a great electric car. And his rockets work well. So he's allowed to say these things. I hope that he doesn't confuse areas he's not involved in too much".

Which all led to this tweet from Musk... having to come out and tweet that no, he is not romantically involved with Bill Gates.

Buy at Amazon

Alex Jones Vs. Fake News Magnet

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/31/2020 at 4:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:img.republicworld.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.