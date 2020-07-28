NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Valve boss Gabe Newell: Xbox Series X is 'better' than PlayStation 5

Half-Life creator and Valve boss Gabe Newell on The Project: Xbox Series X is the better console over the PlayStation 5.

Anthony Garreffa
Published Tue, Jul 28 2020 9:44 PM CDT

If you were stuck between choosing between both next-gen consoles, then Lord GabeN himself has come down through the cloud and announced: Xbox Series X is better than PlayStation 5.

The boss and co-founder of Valve was recently on The Project in New Zealand, as he got stuck there once COVID-19 struck. He has been vacationing in NZ for the last few months, and was recently interviewed on The Project where he was asked about which next-gen console he recommends when they drop later this year.

Lord GabeN responds: "The Xbox" and when asked why, he simply adds "Because it's better!" Newell continued, adding: "I don't have a stake in that race. Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers. But of the two, I would definitely go with an Xbox [Series X]".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

