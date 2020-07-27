NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

So, Bugatti's new Baby II: new EV is a toy car that costs $35,000

Bugatti's first electric car since 1931 is the new Baby II, a 75% scale replica of the Type 35 that sells for a huge $35,000.

| Jul 27, 2020 at 10:07pm CDT

Bugatti has just released something I'm sure you didn't expect: the Baby II, which is a 75% scale electric replica of its Type 35 car. Check out the video:

The company will have a 1.3HP Novice mode and 1.4kWh battery, which should provide enough juice to let children or an adult to drive around in for a while. There are higher-end versions of the Baby II if you have more money, want more status, or just don't care.

Bugatti's base version of the car is made with a composite body, while the Vitesse models receive a nicer carbon fiber battery and 2.8kWh battery upgrade -- as well as a special "Speed Key" liek the higher-end Chiron. There's also the Pur Sang edition which has been crafted for collectors.

The Pur Sang edition of Bugatti's new Baby II has the same powertrain as the Vitesse, but it is beautifully made with hand-formed aluminum body which requires 200 hours of craftsmanship to create.

President of Bugatti, Stephan Winkelmann, explains: "Ettore Bugatti himself was already interested in catering to the children of Bugatti enthusiasts and designed the Type 52 miniature car as a genuine Bugatti. That was a sensation at the time".

Wrapping up, this is pretty much for rich kids, royal families, or collectors.

