NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
TRENDING NOW: Pentagon on UFOs: they are 'off-world vehicles not made on this earth'

US is building nuclear power plants, will go on the Moon and Mars

The U.S. Department of Energy wants to build nuclear power plants on both the Moon, and Mars -- in order to advance space travel.

| Jul 25, 2020 at 6:36am CDT

We've got UFOs that are 10x the size of Earth chilling next to our Sun, the Pentagon confirming that recovered UFOs are "off-world vehicles not made on this earth". How can it get crazier? Nuclear power plants on the Moon and Mars, that's how.

US is building nuclear power plants, will go on the Moon and Mars 07 | TweakTown.com

The U.S. Energy Department has put out formal requests to the private sector on ideas on how to build a fission surface power system -- something that would be capable of powering facilities for humans to live on other planets for long periods of time.

Over in eastern Idaho, the Idaho National Laboratory -- which is a nuclear research facilitiy, will team with the U.S. Energy Department and NASA on developing the new reactor. The U.S. Energy Department explained: "Small nuclear reactors can provide the power capability necessary for space exploration missions of interest to the Federal government".

The plan will be done in two stages, with the first requiring the development of the reactor design. The second is much trickier, as the newly-made reactor must be sent to the Moon where we'll also see a flight system and lander developed to make that happen, and take the reactor to the Moon.

Currently, the goal is to have this all happen -- the reactor designed and made, the flight system and lander both designed and made, and to touch down on our Moon by 2026.

They're expecting the new reactor to generate an uninterrupted electricity output of at least 10 kilowatts, which when compared to the traditional US residential home -- uses 11,000 kilowatt-hours per year. The U.S. Energy Department said it will need multiple reactors, all linked together, in order to meet its power requirements on another planet.

The new reactor can't weigh more than 7700 pounds (3500kg), it must be able to operate in space (duh), and run mostly autonomously, for at least 10 years.

You can read more on this story here.

It's not like they need to run Crysis, they just need to run facilities on other planets... right?

Buy at Amazon

Interstellar (4K UHD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$5.99
$5.99$5.99$3.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/25/2020 at 2:20 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:usnews.com, api.time.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.