New footage of Zack Snyder's Justlce League will debut this weekendi

We should expect to see new footage of Zack Snyder's Justice League during Justice Con, a fan-organized event this weekend.

This weekend is a big one for Snyder Cut fans, with the community-organized and run Justice Con event happening on July 25-26 where Zack Snyder himself will make an appearance.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Snyder is expected to show off some new footage to Zack Snyder's Justice League, where during an interview with Grace Randolph he said that he "may show a clip" of his movie. He quickly corrected himself, adding: "It is a small clip - oh, I mean, I may".

At this point, even a 30-second clip would blow the lid off of the internet -- at least in the very tightly contained fanbase this move(ment) has. I've been a part of it since day one, and if we see a proper 30-second clip from Zack Snyder's Justice League this weekend, I'm going to lose my shit.

In these dark days of lockdowns, we need a symbol of Hope -- at least in the form of Zack Snyder's Justice League because my man crush on Superman star Henry Cavill will be more dark, more unhinged in the original cut of Justice League. Bring it on.

Where can you tune into the Justice Con event ? You can watch the entire event which will include new footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League on the official ? You can watch the entire event which will include new footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League on the official Justice Con YouTube channel

When does Justice Con begin ? Justice Con kicks off between July 25-26, with it starting at 7:30AM PST / 10:30AM EST on July 25.

What about Zack Snyder's appearance ? The legend himself, the director of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League, Zack Snyder, will appear at 2:30PM PST / 5:30PM EST on July 25. He is the last person on Justice Con for its first day to finish things off.

What will we see ? We should expect to see everything Zack Snyder's Justice League related, some new footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and I'm pretty sure a whole heap more that we can't even imagine.

Which celebrities will be there? After The Nerd Queens themselves of course, we have people from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (a big part of the Snyder Cut movement), a spotlight on Ray Porta, Jay Oliva, Ray Fisher, Deborah Snyder, cinematographer Fabian Wagner, and so much more.

More reading on Zack Snyder's Justice League:

Last updated: Jul 23, 2020 at 10:39 pm CDT