You should totally buy these new PlayStation sneakers for your kids

The official PLAYSTATION SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS cost $50, sold exclusively over at Zara -- jump in quick though.

If you wanted to be the coolest kid at school, then you should get your parents -- or if you are the parent, you should go and check out these new PlayStation sneakers.

Firstly, I'll refer to them just once by their official name -- PLAYSTATION SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS, which I will refer to as 'PlayStation sneakers' from now on. The new PlayStation sneakers are exclusive to Zara and cost $50.

There's nothing really special here, with the Zara website explaining: "Sneakers with sock-style construction with PlayStation print and details. Front and back pull tabs for ease. Elastic strap ay front to ensure fit. Fabric interior lining and memory foam insole. Lightweight soles with decorative air chamber".

You can buy the PLAYSTATION SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS here for $50.