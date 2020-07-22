NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

You should totally buy these new PlayStation sneakers for your kids

The official PLAYSTATION SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS cost $50, sold exclusively over at Zara -- jump in quick though.

| Jul 22, 2020 at 11:28pm CDT

If you wanted to be the coolest kid at school, then you should get your parents -- or if you are the parent, you should go and check out these new PlayStation sneakers.

View 4 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
You should totally buy these new PlayStation sneakers for your kids 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Firstly, I'll refer to them just once by their official name -- PLAYSTATION SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS, which I will refer to as 'PlayStation sneakers' from now on. The new PlayStation sneakers are exclusive to Zara and cost $50.

There's nothing really special here, with the Zara website explaining: "Sneakers with sock-style construction with PlayStation print and details. Front and back pull tabs for ease. Elastic strap ay front to ensure fit. Fabric interior lining and memory foam insole. Lightweight soles with decorative air chamber".

You can buy the PLAYSTATION SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT SNEAKERS here for $50.

You should totally buy these new PlayStation sneakers for your kids 01 | TweakTown.comYou should totally buy these new PlayStation sneakers for your kids 02 | TweakTown.com
You should totally buy these new PlayStation sneakers for your kids 03 | TweakTown.comYou should totally buy these new PlayStation sneakers for your kids 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ripple Junction PlayStation Logo Foil Adult T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.95
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/22/2020 at 10:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:zara.com, kotaku.com.au

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.