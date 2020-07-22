You won't believe how much this ultra-rare Pokemon card sold for

Can you believe someone paid $233,578 for an ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator card on a ZenPlus auction, gotta buy 'em all, I guess.

The elusive and ultra-rare Pikachu Illustrator cards were given to winners during a comic contest held in Japan back in 1997-1998. There were only 39 of the cards given out, with 10 left in the wild. One of the Pikachu Illustrator cards sold back in 2013 for $54,970 -- but then it was picked up last year for $225,000.

But at a recent ZenPlus auction, a PSA-graded mint-9-rated Pikachu Illustrator card was sold for $223,578.75.