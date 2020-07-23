800 million years ago the Earth suffered this bombardment from space

Scientists have found that around 800 million years ago and found the Earth and the Moon suffered a bombardment from space.

If you have ever looked up at the Moon, you would have probably noticed the massive craters embedded in its surface.

If you have noticed that, you may have wondered what caused those craters and how long ago it happened. Every day researchers and astronomers move one step closer to understanding the age of these craters, and now Osaka University researchers have completed their work on nearly 60 lunar craters by using the lunar orbiter Kaguya.

The researchers have published a new paper in Nature Communications that details the history of the asteroid impacts on Earth and the Moon. Determining the history of asteroid impacts on Earth can be difficult as the weather erodes the evidence that would be used to date such impacts. However, the Moon doesn't experience this level of erosion, which can give astronomers a baseline for dating impacts from asteroids in the Earth-Moon system.

Researchers looked at the craters on the Moon's surface and determined that the craters' age match up with craters found on Earth's surface.

For more information, check out the study here.