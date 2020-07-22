This is the world's first uncuttable material, its called 'Proteus'

Scientists and researchers have managed to create a new material called 'Proteus', and it stops any tool from cutting through it.

According to the scientists and researchers from Durham University in England and Germany's Fraunhofer Institute, a new material has been created, and it's called "Proteus". So what makes this material so special? According to the researchers, Proteus is made up of aluminum matrix (aluminum foam) and is embedded with ceramic spheres. The material is also 15% less dense than steel, which makes it applicable for applications that require lightness such as armor.

So why can't it be cut? As a cutting tool is pressed against the material, the tool is hit with extreme vibrations from interacting with the ceramic spheres. The resonance causes the tool to start bouncing, which then dulls its cutting edge. On top of that, when the ceramic is being cut, its fine particles begin to fill the aluminum matrix. Interatomic forces that are between the grain begin to then increase proportionately to the amount of energy applied, which means that the faster the tool spins, the harder it is to cut the material.

Durham's Assistant Professor of Applied Mechanics Stefan Szyniszewski said, "The force and energy of the disc or the drill is turned back on itself, and it is weakened and destroyed by its own attack. Essentially cutting our material is like cutting through a jelly filled with nuggets. If you get through the jelly, you hit the nuggets, and the material will vibrate in such a way that it destroys the cutting disc or drill bit."

