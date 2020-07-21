NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was making this cancelled game

Footage for Sucker Punch's cancelled dark medieval sci-fantasy game Prophecy leaks, showing precursors to Ghost of Tsushima.

| Jul 21, 2020 at 12:23pm CDT

Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was working on a medieval third-person action-adventure game called Prophecy.

View 6 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was making this cancelled game 27 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The game features a gruff protagonist named Abel Taboora, the most-wanted person in the fantasy world of Glascony. Abel has turned into a thief who's being hunted down, and the vertical slice has him running through a medieval-style city in a kind of linear scripted sequence, complete with seamless blending of gameplay and cutscenes. The gameplay is brutal and visceral like The Last of Us 2, and death scenes are particularly grisly.

Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was making this cancelled game 28 | TweakTown.com

The game's mechanics are reminiscent of Assassin's Creed with leaping and parkour, but it's clear how Prophecy helped shape Ghost of Tsushima. The cancelled game has swordplay and stealth that resembles Jin Sakai's maneuvers, and enemies have Samurai-esque armor. Abel has an assortment of alchemical potions that dish out elemental damage like fire and explosions.

Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was making this cancelled game 25 | TweakTown.com

Environments are destructible, and the game has an air of dark mysticism and mystery about it. Honestly I'm surprised it was cancelled and have lots of questions about what happened mid-development.

Predictably, Sony has scrubbed the leaked Prophecy trailers off the internet, but you can find a few if you look closely.

Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was making this cancelled game 26 | TweakTown.com
Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was making this cancelled game 24 | TweakTown.com
Before Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch was making this cancelled game 23 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$67.99
$59.99$59.88$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/21/2020 at 1:28 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:vk.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Go to top of the page
Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.